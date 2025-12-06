Russian sports officials, athlete added to Ukraine’s extremist database

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s extremist Mirotvorets website added to its doxing database the president of the Russian Skating Union Nikolay Gulyaev and pole vaulter Polina Knoroz.

Also, a member of the athletes’ commission of the Russian Olympic Committee Olga Denshchikova, Director General of the Russian Cycling Committee Pavel Kostyukov and deputy head of the Russian Olympic Committee Yekaterina Puntus were blacklisted.

They were accused by "violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.