ECOWAS doesn’t rule out use of Standby Force to defend constitutional order in Benin

PRETORIA, December 7. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that it would be ready to deploy its forces to Benin to defend constitutional order in that country following an attempted coup.

"ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents the subversion of the will of the people of Benin," it said in a statement. "ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defense the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin."

Early on Sunday, a group of army officers announced on the national television that they had seized power in Benin and ousted President Patrice Talon. The attempted coup however was thwarted by loyal National Guard units. Some of the rebels were arrests. The government has said that it controls the situation in the country.

ECOWAS, an association of 12 West African nations, established a Standby Force (ESF) in 1990. Headquartered in Nigeria’s Abuja, the force has no permanent contingent and is formed from national units, depending on the situation, and may number up to 6,500 troops.