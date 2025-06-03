PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his Western allies want to disrupt a peace settlement in Ukraine by staging provocations against Russia, as they fear losing power once the conflict is over, according to Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party called the Patriots.

"Zelensky with the help of warmongering foreign powers confirms that he fiercely refuses peace!" the French party leader wrote on X. "He wants a general escalation towards World War III!"

He was commenting on the June 1 drone attacks that targeted Russian airfields and Ukraine’s activities off Crimea on June 3.

Efforts to negotiate a peace settlement are being stalled by the deep state, which is "adding tons of fuel to the fire," according to Philippot.

"It is the anti-Trump American hawks, the EU and its loyalists like Macron and Zelensky who have a personal interest in staying in power. All the corrupt warlords fear peace," he said.

The politician called on France to stop supporting the Kiev regime and "not send a single euro, a single weapon, and not a single soldier in Ukraine!"

Traffic across the Crimean bridge was suspended several times throughout Tuesday. Also, there have been alerts of interruptions of the ferry service in the port of Sevastopol. Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the head of Crimea, said enemy forces were active in the Black Sea off Crimea. Traffic across the bridge was restored by the evening.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had carried out a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were put out. The ministry also said that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.