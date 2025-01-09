US to allocate new $500-million military aid package to Ukraine soon — defense secretary

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. The United States will allocate a new military aid package to the Kiev government, worth $500 million, to maintain Kiev’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, opening the 25th meeting of the US-led contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine.

"I am announcing today another Presidential Drawdown Authority package, valued at approximately $500 million. It includes additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, and more air-to-ground munitions and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s," he said at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

The capabilities in the package will include AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense, armored bridging systems, as well as small arms and ammunition. The US will also provide spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) mechanism allows the US president to deliver weapons to a foreign partner without congressional approval in case of an emergency situation.