MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian military has liberated the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"The enemy lost roughly 235 troops, three motor vehicles, a D-20 152mm howitzer, a D-30 122mm howitzer and a Grad 122mm multiple rocket launcher" in the battlegroup's responsibility zone, the ministry said.

Battlegroup West

Units from Russia’s battlegroup West have repelled one Ukrainian counterattack, inflicting roughly 435 enemy casualties.

The battlegroup also struck troops and military hardware belonging to six Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the ministry added.

Enemy losses included a Kazak armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a US-made howitzer, two Polish-provided self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, two Anklav-N electronic warfare systems, a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar and two ammo depots, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup South

"Units of the battlegroup South have improved its frontline positions, inflicting losses on Ukraine’s 2th and 54th mechanized brigades and 119th territorial defense brigade near Seversk, Verkhnekamenskoye, Kramatorsk and Nikolayevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 750 men, 10 vehicles, two US-made M777 155-mm howitzers, Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artillery piece, D-20 152-mm gun, two 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery pieces, US-made M119 105-mm gun, and Anklav-N and Nota electronic warfare stations. Nine ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center wiped out up to 670 Ukrainian servicemen.

The battlegroup also liberated the Ukrainsk settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.

"Russian servicemen defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 53rd, 100th, 110th, 151st mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades, as well as the 116th territorial defense brigade near Leonidovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Shcherbinovka, Dobropolye, Nikolayevka, Gornyak and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces also repelled ten counterattacks by the Ukrainian 53rd, 150th, 151st mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 68th jaeger, 142nd infantry brigades, as well as the 12th, 14th and 15th National Guard brigades. The enemy losses amounted to up to 670 servicemen, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, two 152 mm D-20 guns, a 152 mm Hyacinth-B gun," the ministry emphasized.

Battlegroup East

"The units of the battlegroup East improved their position along the front line, defeated the formations of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades, the 118th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Ugledar, Novoukrainka and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

According to it, the enemy lost up to 130 servicemen, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 60 servicemen, ten vehicles, a 155 mm Bogdana howitzer and a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, as well as a P-19 radar station and an ammunition depot," the ministry said.

According to it, Russian forces also defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 39th coastal defense brigade and the 124th territorial defense brigade.

Air Force and air defenses

"Air defenses shot down a long-range guided missile Neptune, three guided aerial bombs Hammer made in France, five US-made rockets HIMARS and 45 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the news release reads.

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery have hit energy facilities that provided power supply for enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, military airfield infrastructure, and concentrations of enemy manpower and materiel in 142 areas," the ministry said.

"Following the reconnaissance activities of Russian troops near Kupyansk, a temporary deployment point of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade was found. An air strike, conducted in accordance with the transmitted intelligence coordinates, resulted in the destruction of the brigade’s command post, a temporary deployment point with personnel, and five vehicles of various purposes."

Tally of destroyed equipment

In all, since the beginning of the special operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,356 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,464 multiple rocket launchers, 15,207 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,510 special military vehicles have been destroyed.