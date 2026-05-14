Imports in Mongolia’s foreign trade up due to petroleum products from Russia

ULAANBAATAR, May 14. /TASS/. Mongolia’s foreign trade volume has increased partly due to the fact that imports of diesel fuel and gasoline from Russia to the country have grown since the beginning of the year, the National Statistical Committee of Mongolia reported.

"Mongolia’s total foreign trade with 139 countries reached $10.5 bln. Exports amounted to $6.8 bln, while imports totaled $3.7 bln. Compared to the same period last year, trade turnover grew by $2.7 bln. Imports increased the most due to diesel fuel, which added $89 mln, and gasoline, which rose by $78.3 mln," the statistics agency reported.

Earlier, the Mongolian Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced that after China imposed a ban on the export of petroleum products in March 2026, they will be purchased entirely from Russia.

The two countries agreed on the stability of these supplies during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Ulaanbaatar in 2024. The Russian-Mongolian agreement provides for the supply of 1.8-1.9 mln tons of petroleum products and 60,000 tons of jet fuel per year on a mutually beneficial basis.