Latest multi-purpose UAVs showcased at Kazan forum — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The latest multi-purpose civilian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Fellow, Lightning P, and Delta Turbo, were presented at the International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum in Kazan, the press service of the Rostec state tech corporation reported.

"These UAVs can be used to monitor terrain, deliver cargo, and protect facilities. The Bekas drone detection system was also presented," the statement reads.

The new Fellow short-range UAV, with a range of up to 30 km, was also on display. "It is equipped with a camera with a 160x hybrid zoom, night vision, and a tracking and position-holding function. The device can be used in security, counter-terrorism, and search-and-rescue operations," the company specified.

Rostec noted that the state corporation continues to expand its range of domestically produced systems with unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes. "Our drones currently cover virtually all civilian applications, from monitoring to fertilizer application and cargo delivery. Moreover, domestically produced products are comparable in functionality to foreign-made ones, but surpass them in terms of protection against unauthorized access, as well as adaptation to the requirements of Russian customers and maintenance accessibility," Rostec reported.

The company emphasized that the devices presented in Kazan have undergone extensive testing in various conditions and confirmed their performance. "We also expect significant attention to the Bekas airspace monitoring systems, which are highly effective in detecting any small drones," Rostec added.

The forum is being held in Kazan from May 12 to 17.