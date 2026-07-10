Israel shared intelligence on alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump with US — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Israel has shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran was allegedly plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the intelligence could prompt the United States to take a tougher stance and further escalate the conflict with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to advocate military action against the Islamic Republic, while Trump had until recently favored a diplomatic solution out of concern over the economic consequences of escalation, the report said.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Airstrikes killed, among others, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The sides later held talks in Switzerland, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, on implementing the memorandum. Following the first round of negotiations, Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement that the talks had taken place in a positive and constructive atmosphere and had produced encouraging progress, including laying the groundwork for further technical consultations.

However, overnight into July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.