Burundi interested in constructing small NPPs with Russian assistance — Lavrov

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, July 10. /TASS/. Burundi is counting on technical assistance from Russia for the construction of small nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Burundi’s Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana.

"Regarding the projects we discussed today, <…> these are, first and foremost, the hydropower projects we proposed. We consider RusHydro’s expertise to be the best in the world. And, of course, the nuclear energy sector: nuclear power plants and small-scale nuclear power plants, in which many parties are interested, including our friends from Burundi. They have signed a memorandum with our company, Rosatom, and training for Burundian nationals is already underway at relevant universities in Russia to prepare personnel for Burundi’s future peaceful nuclear energy sector," he said.