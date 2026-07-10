Another round of US-Iran talks may be held in Switzerland next week — media

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. Iran and the United States may hold another round of talks next week, despite the renewed hostilities, the Axios portal said.

"Another round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is expected next week, possibly in Switzerland," it wrote, citing a well-informed source.

According to the news portal, a Qatari delegation arrived in Iran on Friday, in coordination with the United States, in a bid to deescalate the situation. "It's clear both sides want to come back to the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding - TASS)," Axios quoted a diplomat with knowledge.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock. According to the mediators’ joint statement after the first round of talks, the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded promising progress, laying the groundwork for further technical consultations. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran is over but the negotiating process continues.