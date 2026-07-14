Russian permanent mission accuses EU of making unfounded public accusations against Moscow

BRUSSELS, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian permanent mission to the EU has accused Brussels of "publicly making unfounded accusations" of malicious cyber activities.

"We are forced to state that the European Union, preferring the tactic of publicly making unfounded accusations against our country, continues to avoid professional and constructive cooperation on the issue of cybersecurity. The Russian position was brought to the attention of the EU side during a meeting at the European External Action Service on July 14, 2026," a Russian mission official told TASS, commenting on the EU sanctions imposed on Russia on Monday for allegedly "malicious cyber activities."

In response to the sanctions, Russian diplomats said that it was Russia that "initiated and actively participated in the development of the UN Convention against cybercrime adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024," and has always advocated for the "peaceful use of cyberspace."