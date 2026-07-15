Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys Ukrainian UAV control antenna in Sumy Region

KURSK, July 15. /TASS/. An FPV drone crew of Russia’s Battlegroup North has eliminated an UAV control antenna of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sumy Region, the crew’s commander, call sign Skoba, told TASS.

"An FPV drone crew of the Battlegroup North has destroyed a communication, control and relay antenna used by the Ukrainian armed forces to operate unmanned aerial vehicles in the Sumy Region," the officer said.

According to him, the antenna was located in a forest belt in the Sumy Region, after which it was destroyed. "Thus, we have restricted the Ukrainian troops’ capabilities to work with their unmanned aerial vehicles in our zone of responsibility," Skoba added.