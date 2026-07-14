Turkish experts call Ukraine's Black Sea commercial ship attacks energy security threat

ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. Turkish experts have called the Kiev regime's intensified attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region a threat to the country's energy security, the Aydinlik newspaper reported, citing experts and maritime risk assessment firms.

Aydinlik cited Turkish maritime expert Kozan Erkan as saying that Ukrainian attacks between July 9 and 11 damaged or disabled around 50 vessels near Zmeiny Island.

"They are targeting decks with UAVs. There are casualties. Vessels owned and operated by Turkey are also coming under fire. This is a poor way to ensure peace or a ceasefire. Civilian shipping is a vital artery of the Black Sea, and this situation negatively impacts us," Erkan posted on X.

The newspaper also cited British maritime risk and insurance firm Vanguard Tech, which reported that a Ukrainian drone had attacked the Turkish-flagged tanker Yasa Polaris on July 7 as it approached the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal near Novorossiysk.

The daily noted that Turkey imports an average of over 5 million barrels of Russian oil per month, peaking at 12 million barrels in some periods. This means "at least one tanker transports oil from Russia to Turkey every two to three days," the publication said, warning that the attacks put Turkey's energy security under severe threat.