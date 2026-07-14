Russia extremely concerned about new round of hostilities involving Iran — MFA

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of hostilities involving Iran, urging all parties to return to constructive dialogue. The statement followed a meeting in Moscow between Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky and Hamid Ahmadi, Acting Director General of the General Directorate for Human Rights at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"The Russian side conveyed its grave concern regarding the developments and renewed military confrontations around Iran," the ministry's news release stated. "It reaffirmed its call for the resumption of dialogue to foster a lasting peace and stability in the region."

During the discussions, both officials engaged in a meaningful exchange on several urgent issues on the international human rights agenda. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening efforts at relevant UN forums and within the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Ahmadi's visit to Moscow is part of bilateral consultations between the two countries' ministries.