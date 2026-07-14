Kremlin rejects idea that Russia is China's 'junior partner'

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are built on the principle of equality, making any characterization of Moscow as subordinate to Beijing off base, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He was commenting on a Wall Street Journal article regarding how the two nations work together.

According to Peskov, the bilateral relationship is "based on the principle of equality" that respects the interests of both sides, which makes any interpretation of Russia as a junior partner completely flawed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also stated that both countries maintain close cooperation across various sectors, highlighting the "high level of mutual trust and deep friendship" established between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal published an article describing an alleged imbalance and growing tension in relations between Moscow and Beijing.