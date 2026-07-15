US could target oil facilities on Iran's Kharg Island ‘at some point,’ Trump says

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of ordering strikes on oil facilities on Iran’s Kharg Island at some point.

"I said, hit everything but the oil. Just leave that little area <...>. Don't touch the oil, because I don't want that in terms of the world economy," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"So we haven't hit that. At some point, we could, but I think it's unlikely, as far as taking it is concerned," he added.

Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is home to Iran’s largest oil export terminal.