Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly, storage sites in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage and workshops for the assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,380 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,380 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 140 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 330 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 475 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Stariye Virki, Mogritsa and Ryzhevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Yurchenkovo, Bely Kolodez and Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, four motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Arkadevka, Gorokhovatka and Podliman in the Kharkov Region, Mayaki, Shchurovo, Rubtsy and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 troops, 15 motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and an AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station of US manufacture in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Slavyansk, Nikonorovka, Kramatorsk, Izhevka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Kondratovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 19 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Raiskoye, Rubezhnoye, Gornyak, Krasnoyarskoye, Svetloye, Sergeyevka, Maryevka and Zolotoi Kolodez in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, an electronic surveillance station and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 475 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka, Vasilkovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye and Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 475 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 11 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yurkovka, Yulyevka, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

"Up to 65 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 715 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 715 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 715 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 181,166 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,152 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,757 multiple rocket launchers, 35,758 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,445 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.