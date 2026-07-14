Kiev’s attack on Kursk NPP is nuclear terrorism — envoy

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has called Ukraine’s strike on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Kiev’s another nuclear terrorism attempt.

"The Ukrainian militants have committed another nuclear terrorism attempt, launching at least 12 unmanned aerial vehicles towards the Kursk NPP-2. One of the drones hit the cooling tower of the nuclear facility’s second power unit that is under construction and damaged the yet uncommissioned cooling system," he told TASS.

Miroshnik added that Ukrainian drones were also seen flying around two more nuclear plants - the Leningrad NPP and Smolensk NPP. "Despite the fact that the strikes did not disrupt the operation of the plants, such attacks create a direct threat to nuclear security," the diplomat emphasized.