Modernized Shturmovik ground robot deployed to Russia’s special op zone in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The upgraded Shturmovik ground-based robotic system has officially been deployed to Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine, the developer Drone Force Aero told TASS.

"The Shturmovik ground-based robotic system has been upgraded and considerably modified based on the military’s feedback. The system’s wheelbase has been increased 1.5 times. It has also been furnished with a bigger payload bay and has greater payload capacity - the Shturmovik can now carry up to 70 kg on the road and up to 50 kg on rough terrain. The system’s wheelbase can now be quickly changed for different tasks allowing the robot to move on unpaved, sandy, or marshy terrain," the company said.

The robotic system has also been equipped with two video camera modules - one at the back and one at the front of the platform. "This was needed to fully control the situation 360. The Shturmovik has proven to be the most cost-effective option among ground-based robotic systems in Russia and can be used in many different areas - for mine clearing operations, making paths for infantry, as well as a kamikaze and delivery drone," Drone Force Aero specified.

The company added that Russian military personnel have highly assessed the vehicle’s capabilities. "Positive feedback has come from the military who call the Shturmovik an interesting robot that is capable of clearing a path at any time of day, allowing infantry to advance on missions without worrying about planted mines. The drone is also very easy to use," the company said.

It was previously reported that the Tsar Tank, a World War I-era wheeled combat vehicle, was the inspiration for the Sturmovik.