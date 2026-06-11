CENTCOM denied closure of Strait of Hormuz

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Commercial vessels continue passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Commercial ship are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight," it said on X.

It also said that not a single US ship had been struck in the Strait.

The Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces stated earlier that in response to the United States’ renewed attacks, Tehran has decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.