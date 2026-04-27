Ukrainian drone attack on Zaporozhye nuke plant leaves driver killed

MELITOPOL, April 27. /TASS/. A driver at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the nuclear facility’s transport department on Monday, the ZNPP reported.

"Today, a driver was killed as a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle struck the premises of the transport department at the Zaporozhye NPP," the Zaporozhye nuke plant wrote on Max.

The ZNPP called the incident an irreparable loss and a great shock.

"Nuclear industry employees must never be targeted. Any attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP pose a threat not only to people but to broader security as they jeopardize life and the future," the nuclear facility added.