MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost approximately 1,215 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In particular, Kiev forces lost over 195 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 210 the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, over 175 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 295 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, up to 290 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 50 the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.