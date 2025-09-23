Indonesia ready to send soldiers to Gaza, Ukraine as part of UN peacekeeping missions

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Indonesia is ready to send more than 20,000 of its servicemen as part of UN peacekeeping missions "anywhere" if necessary, including the Gaza Strip and Ukraine, President Prabowo Subianto said.

"We will continue to serve where the world needs defenders — not only with words, but with boots on the ground. If and when the UN, the Security Council, and this General Assembly decide, Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to establish peace in Gaza or anywhere else. In Ukraine, Sudan, Libya — wherever peace needs to be established, wherever peace needs to be defended," he said at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly's general political debate. Subianto added that Indonesia is ready to contribute to establishing peace around the world, "not only with our sons and daughters, but also financially."

Previously, the Indonesian president has made repeated proposals to send a UN peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine and has called for an immediate ceasefire.