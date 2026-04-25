Progress MS-34 spacecraft successfully launched into orbit — broadcast

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport, has successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft took place successfully at 1:22 a.m. Moscow time (10:22 p.m. GMT on April 25) from the Baikonur spaceport.

At 1:30 a.m. Moscow time (10:30 p.m. GMT on April 25), the rocket placed the approximately 7.4-ton spacecraft into orbit, which is now heading toward the International Space Station (ISS). The flight will take approximately 49.5 hours. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the ISS on April 28 at approximately 12:01 a.m. GMT.

As part of the 95th resupply mission to the International Space Station, the cargo spacecraft will deliver about 2.5 tons of cargo, including 700 kilograms of fuel for the station, 420 kilograms of drinking water, and 50 kilograms of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere. In addition, the spacecraft will deliver 1,348 kilograms of dry cargo for the ISS-74 crew and station systems.