General Staff of Mali's Armed Forces announces continuation of operation against militants

PRETORIA, April 27. /TASS/. Mali’s government forces continue an operation to eliminate radical militants who attacked army positions in several regions on Saturday, the General Staff of the West African nation’s Armed Forces said.

According to the general staff, the operation particularly continues in the cities of Kidal and Kati. "Attacks aimed at undermining defenses and intimidating people will not go unanswered," the military pointed out.

The army has been put on high alert across the country. A curfew has been imposed in the Mopti Region until May 30, the authorities said, adding that the goal was to maintain public order.

Meanwhile, Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara has been killed, Government Spokesperson ·Issa Ousmane Coulibaly said in ·a televised statement.