Russian Transport Ministry estimates civilian drone fleet at 145,000

RYBINSK, April 24. /TASS/. Civilian drones in Russia made 178,000 flights in 2025, according to the presentation of Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin at the Innovations. Technologies. Production Forum.

In line with data presented, the civilian drone fleet in the country totals about 145,000 units.

The Ministry of Transport also highlighted the key tasks for further development of the sector in its papers, specifically, integration of remote and hard-to-reach areas with the transport system, reduction of aviation logistics costs and increased regularity of drone flights.