IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized Europe's approach to the Ukrainian conflict, asserting that its actions are inadvertently sabotaging its own diplomatic prospects.

During a news briefing, she remarked, "Europe continues to plead for a seat at the negotiating table, ostensibly to resolve the conflict. However, by fueling the fire with one hand while desperately ringing the bells for dialogue with the other, they undermine their own efforts. Much of this behavior is unnecessary and self-contradictory."

Zakharova further pointed out that "the West’s true aim is not a genuine ceasefire but a strategic pause - primarily to rearm, re-equip, and redeploy Ukrainian forces to their advantage."

Concluding her remarks, she stated, "All Western rhetoric about peace is merely a facade."