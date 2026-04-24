BRATISLAVA, April 24. /TASS/. The resumption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline is a greater achievement for the European Union than the move to provide a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The unblocking of a 90-billion-euro military loan for Ukraine was described as a major success today [at a Cyprus-hosted informal EU summit]. The Slovak government did not approve the loan and is not taking part in it. I personally believe that the reopening of the Druzhba oil pipeline was a far greater achievement," the premier pointed out in a video address to the nation posted on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Oil supplies to Slovakia via Ukraine through the Druzhba pipeline resumed on April 23. The Slovak authorities see Russian energy imports as crucial for ensuring energy security in the country and the entire central European region.