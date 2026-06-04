Hezbollah rejects fictitious ceasefire in Israel’s interest — statement

BEIRUT, June 4. /TASS/. Lebanon’s sovereignty can only be restored by ending Israeli aggression and withdrawing troops from occupied territory, the Shia group Hezbollah said on its Telegram.

"The Islamic Resistance rejects a fictitious ceasefire in Israel’s interests, which threatens Lebanon’s very existence," the statement noted. "We consider the continuation of direct talks in Washington, which sow discord among the Lebanese, to be absurd, humiliating, and shameful," Hezbollah emphasized.

On June 3, the third round of US-brokered Lebanese-Israeli talks concluded. The parties agreed to terms for a truce, which include a complete ceasefire by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all its fighters from the area south of the Litani River.