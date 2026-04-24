Lavrov to give speech at Russian-Saudi exhibition opening in Russian MFA on April 27

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver welcoming remarks at an opening ceremony of the exhibition marking the centenary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the ceremony will be held in Moscow on April 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On April 27, an opening ceremony will be held in the atrium of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Building for an exhibition dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the guests with welcoming remarks," the diplomat said. She recalled that the diplomatic relations were established in 1926.

"The ceremony will bring together ambassadors of Arab states and other friendly nations, representatives of Russian academic and expert community, as well as, of course, members of the country’s parliament," Zakharova noted. According to her, the exhibition will feature valuable photographs and copies of documents from the Russian Foreign Policy Archive and Saudi King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), dedicated to the history of relations between the two states.