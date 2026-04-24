Combat use experience is significant advantage of Russian UAVs — expert

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 24. /TASS/. Experience in actual combat use is an undeniable competitive advantage of Russian drones compared to many foreign models, Denis Fedutinov, a leading unmanned aerial vehicle expert, told TASS following the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Russia brought its most prominent developments in the field of light unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Malaysia. Russian unmanned systems stand out from most systems of a similar type and class presented at the exhibition in that they have real combat experience. Their active deployment during the Russia-Ukraine conflict allowed the developers to continuously modernize them, quickly adapting them to changing realities. This contrasts sharply with the majority of foreign UAV systems offered in this segment, which are based on theoretical designs," Fedutinov said.

The expert urged caution regarding predictions concerning possible supplies of the Russian systems abroad, including to the Southeast Asian region. "The solution to this issue lies not only in the technical sphere. However, the obvious competitive advantages of Russian drones cannot be overlooked. In the long term, I believe that in terms of UAV systems supplies, priority will be given to solutions that utilize the full range of available subsystems – not only platforms, but also communications equipment, reconnaissance, etc., as well as hardware and software data processing systems. This, along with the ability to incorporate these drones into reconnaissance and strike systems, will give them an edge over their foreign competitors," Fedutinov noted.

It was previously reported that the latest unmanned reconnaissance systems and loitering munitions were on display at the DSA as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). All of the presented systems are successfully used in the special military operation zone. Among the systems on display in Kuala Lumpur were the Supercam S350, Orlan-10, and Skat 350M reconnaissance drones, the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, the Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions, and other products. The exhibition was held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23.