France seeks to replace US, but Macron 'will not become Napoleon' — Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. France is trying to take a leading role in Europe and replace the US, but it won't succeed, and President Emmanuel Macron won’t become a new Napoleon Bonaparte, Andrey Kartapolov, Chairman of the Defense Committee at the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament), told TASS.

Earlier, media reports indicated that France and Poland intended to conduct air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving Rafale fighter jets "armed with nuclear warheads." The reports suggested that they would practice strikes against targets in the Russian Federation.

"France is trying to take a leading role in Europe and is trying to replace the United States. But no matter how you try to put a Napoleonic hat on Macron, he still won’t turn out to be Napoleon. Therefore, these attempts are simply pathetic," Kartapolov noted.