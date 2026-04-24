MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is offering Middle Eastern countries "non-existent services" in the form of assistance in countering air defense systems, in order to keep Ukraine high up in the news, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"Ukraine and its European partners are currently making every effort to stay in the news so that the conflict in the Middle East does not push them out of the media spotlight. This explains Zelensky’s trips to the Middle East, his offers of non-existent services to combat air defense systems or the drone threat, and his attempts to travel to and conclude agreements with countries in the Middle East or the Persian Gulf. These are attempts to stay in the news through extraordinary activity," he said.

Following the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Kiev has repeatedly expressed concern over a potential reduction in arms supplies, particularly Patriot missiles, from its allies to Ukraine. Zelensky has offered allies assistance from Ukrainian experts on countering drones in exchange for air defense systems and their missiles. Meanwhile, Moscow has emphasized that the West's shipment of weapons to Kiev and its assistance in training Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.