US, their allies' space policy becoming increasingly aggressive — diplomat

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. The US’ policy in space is becoming increasingly aggressive; Washington is preparing to deploy weapons in space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"US policy in space is becoming increasingly aggressive and provocative. Washington officials are openly declaring their ambitions for absolute dominance in near-Earth space," the diplomat said.

"Under the guise of yet another alleged Russian threat, as they put it, the Americans, with the active support of a number of their allies, are stepping up their efforts to deploy weapons systems and build up their military capabilities in space," the spokeswoman pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the West is trying to whitewash its own illegal actions by accusing Russia of something.

The diplomat noted that the US is assigning a key role to the Golden Dome project, which aims to create a global missile defense system that would require the deployment of space-based interceptor weapons. "These steps include significantly increasing the size of the US space forces, mass-producing and uncontrollably launching tens of thousands of satellites into orbit, and improving systems designed to jam other countries' spacecraft," she pointed out.

"These are reckless gambles. By pursuing them, the West ignores the fact that any armed conflict in orbit would have catastrophic consequences for the long-term sustainability of space activities and space exploration prospects for all states, without exception," Zakharova concluded.