Russian diplomat calls Zelensky’s ideas of new military bloc in EU 'insane'

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Vladimir Zelensky’s ideas about creating a new military bloc in Europe were "insane".

"[Zelensky] is promising everyone, essentially selling the idea that he will launch a campaign against Russia to inflict what they call a strategic defeat on our country. And he is selling this idea separately from the United States. That is, this union would be purely European," the diplomat said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the European Union once rejected Russia’s concept of combining peaceful potential and creating a common space for cooperation, and is now "seriously listening to Zelensky, who is proposing the creation of some aggressive force to once again start bloodshed in the center of the European continent." "This is insane," she emphasized. "The Kiev regime can objectively export and spread the worst inhumane practices that it is testing on the Ukrainian people. That is what it can do," Zakharova concluded.