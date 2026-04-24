London, Paris seek to escalate tensions to nuclear level — Russian MFA

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Britain and France, in their anti-Russian frenzy, are seeking to escalate the current tensions to a nuclear level, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"The British and French authorities, along with the ruling elites of many other European countries in their anti-Russian frenzy, are seeking to escalate the current tensions to a new, nuclear level. Why are they doing this? Their likely goal is to further intimidate their populations with a mythical threat from Russia," she diplomat noted, calling this nuclear rhetoric irresponsible.

Zakharova pointed out that the destabilizing steps taken by Britain and France are at odds with their NPT obligations to avoid provoking an arms race.

"London and Paris have literally taken an open and clear course toward building up their national nuclear capabilities, while London is involved in deepening and expanding NATO's joint nuclear missions, and Paris has launched the Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative. This entails the direct involvement of non-nuclear European countries, on whose territories elements of French nuclear forces can now be deployed," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that such irresponsible NATO nuclear rhetoric implies "equally irresponsible actions in this nuclear sphere.".