Russia supports Lebanon’s sovereignty, expects ceasefire to hold — MFA

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow reaffirms its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and expects that the current ceasefire will hold, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We could not stand aside in the current difficult situation, where over one million of Lebanese citizens are suffering the effects of military operations," she pointed out.

"We express solidarity with the country’s people and leadership and reaffirm our fundamental position in support of Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. We would like to hope that the ceasefire reached on April 16 will be strictly respected, making it possible to create conditions for sustainable de-escalation in Lebanon," Zakharova added.