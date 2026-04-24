US fires more than 1,200 Patriot missiles in its operation against Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. Since the start of the conflict with Iran, the US has used more than 1,200 Patriot missiles, which is twice the number produced in 2025, The New York Times reported, citing its own calculations.

According to the newspaper, a single missile costs about $4 million. Meanwhile, only about 600 were produced in 2025.

In addition, the US has fired more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles at targets in Iran. The cost of a single missile is estimated at $3.6 million.

The New York Times pointed out that the high consumption of these munitions is forcing the US to withdraw them from its bases in Asia and Europe, and their stockpiles are already at a "worrisomely low" level.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.