China rejects Trump’s hints of military aid to Iran — MFA

BEIJING, April 24. /TASS/. China has rejected claims made in remarks by US President Donald Trump that an Iranian vessel intercepted by the United States may have been carrying military supplies from China.

"China opposes any accusations and hints that have no factual basis," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing.

He also emphasized that "normal international trade and economic cooperation should not be subject to interference or obstruction of any kind."

Earlier, Trump said he was surprised by China’s decision to supply certain cargoes to Iran during the US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic. The American leader was referring to a cargo that had been discovered on an Iranian ship detained by the US Navy.