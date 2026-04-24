Ukrainian military increases attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant trying sow panic

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are intensifying, with the perpetrators aiming to induce panic and disorient the staff. Currently, the plant is solely powered by the 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 transmission line, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"Increasing drone strikes, artillery shelling, and mortar attacks are aimed at creating chaos and confusion among personnel," Likhachev stated on the Telegram channel of Strana Rosatom. He further emphasized that the ZNPP’s sole power source at present is the 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 line. "It may be a considerable time before the floodwaters recede enough to allow repairs to the pylon situated in the Dnieper River. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful and confident that, with the assistance of the IAEA, a ceasefire can be established to resolve this issue," he added.

Likhachev highlighted that the facility is equipped with a module of 20 backup diesel generators, enabling it to operate independently from external power for approximately 18 days. "However, as a civilian installation, it cannot be fully protected from a direct, heavy military strike. While it is safeguarded against aircraft crashes and drone attacks, it remains vulnerable to heavy weapons fire. We continue to urge the international community and the IAEA to assist in mitigating these risks," he concluded.