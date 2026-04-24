Trump’s rhetoric pushes Tehran away from talks with Washington — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. The tough, brash comments of US President Donald Trump dampen Iran’s desire to sign an agreement with Washington that would end the armed standoff, Bloomberg quoted an Iranian official and an Arab diplomat as saying.

According to them, the Iranian negotiators said that Trump's threats of new strikes against Iran and promises to send it "back to the Stone Ages" only insult the leaders of the Islamic republic and weaken their resolve to sign the deal. Officials contacted by Bloomberg said that Trump's threats and harsh attacks on social media were preventing Iran from agreeing to a new round of peace talks.

Representatives of the Washington administration told the agency that the rhetoric of the American leader has already damaged the ongoing diplomatic efforts with the participation of intermediaries. Other American officials said Trump’s comments are serving the purpose of running out the clock, since his advisers recommend continuing the naval blockade of Iran for several more weeks until Tehran loses the ability to export oil in normal volumes, which may force it to make concessions.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. According to Iran, during the 40 days of the war, 3,375 Iranians were killed by American-Israeli strikes. On April 11, Tehran and Washington held failed talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, Trump extended the ceasefire. According to Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the unilateral extension and will act in accordance with its interests.