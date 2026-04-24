Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of April 18-24 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On April 18-24, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by air-launched, seaborne and ground-based long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 8,225 troops along engagement line over week – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 8,225 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week of April 18-24, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 1,300 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 1,410 troops and 18 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 1,290 troops and 20 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 2,295 troops and 29 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 1,605 troops and 12 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 325 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,300 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,300 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 96 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 71 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,410 personnel, 18 armored combat vehicles, 111 motor vehicles, 20 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 17 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,290 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 92 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 55 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,295 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 29 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,295 personnel, 29 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,605 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,605 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,605 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 37 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 325 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 119 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and 16 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed ten ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops destroy two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation over week

Russian troops destroyed two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two rocket launchers of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, five Uragan, Grad and Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launchers, and also three transporter-loader vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,464 Ukrainian UAVs, 50 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,464 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 50 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 50 guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 2,464 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 137,266 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,035 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,709 multiple rocket launchers, 34,594 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,079 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.