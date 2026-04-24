Lots to talk about at G20 summit in Miami, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The agenda of the G20 summit to be held in the United States at the end of the year is likely to be intensive, given the emerging and growing international crises, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Pavel Zarubin, a correspondent of Vesti.

He noted that Russia would be adequately represented at the event in any case.

"Especially since, apparently, taking into account the crises that are now growing and emerging, there will be a lot to talk about by the time of the summit," the Kremlin representative noted.