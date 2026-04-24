Kremlin calls Tusk's latest statements on Russia another manifestation of Russophobia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the latest statements made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about Russia yet another manifestation of Russophobia and rabid militarism.

Tusk earlier told the Financial Times that Russia could allegedly soon attack one of the NATO countries.

"We leave it all without reaction. We see a surge of militarism, rabid militarism, and Russophobia. It’s all another manifestation of this," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously told American journalist Tucker Carlson straight away that Russia was not going to attack any NATO nations, stating that it has no reason to do that. Putin said that Western politicians regularly try to scare their citizens with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems. But "smart people understand perfectly well that this is fake."