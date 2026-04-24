IN BRIEF: Russia, Ukraine hold new POW exchange under '193 for 193' formula

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia has returned 193 servicemen from Ukraine’s captivity in exchange for the same number of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war (POWs), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

TASS has gathered key facts about the new POW swap.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

- On April 24, Russia has returned 193 Russian servicemen from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, the ministry reported.

- in exchange, Russia has transferred 193 Ukrainian POWs.

- The Russian servicemen are currently staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus where they are receiving necessary psychological and medical assistance.

- All the Russian servicemen will be brought to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation at medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Previous POW swaps

- On April 11, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 POWs each.

- During the prisoner swap, seven Russian citizens - residents of the Kursk Region illegally held in captivity by the Kiev regime returned home, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Before that, Russia and Ukraine held a POW swap in March.

- Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia was holding a POW swap with Ukraine on March 5-6 under the ‘500 for 500’ formula pursuant to the Geneva accords.

- On March 5, Russia returned 200 Russian servicemen from the Kiev-controlled territory in exchange for the same number of Ukrainian POWs.

- On March 6, Russia returned 300 Russian servicemen from the Kiev-controlled territory in exchange for the same number of Ukrainian POWs.