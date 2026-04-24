Japan assures Russia that its arms exports won't find way to Ukraine — diplomat

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Japan has reassured Russia that it is not supplying weapons and dual-use goods to armed conflict zones, including Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have received, through diplomatic channels, assurances from the Japanese authorities that they are not supplying exported arms and dual-use goods to areas of armed conflict, including Ukraine, and that they intend to tighten controls over compliance with end-user certification requirements," she said.

Touching upon the Japan self-defense forces’ participation in the Balikatan large-scale drills in the Philippines, the Russian diplomat noted that Moscow keeps on conveying to Tokyo its "concerns over its expanding military activities as part of the alliance with the United States and its all-round assistance to Washington in its efforts to form bloc-type quasi-alliances in the Asia Pacific region."

"Such steps only add to the tension in this part of the world and, naturally, in no way promote stability and harmonious joint development," Zakharova stressed.