Russia holds high positions in implementing digital platforms — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian positions are globally high as regards the pace of implementing digital platforms and also in such spheres as healthcare, education and nuclear power sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia holds high positions as regards the pace of implementing digital platforms, marketplaces, financial sphere solutions, in the sphere of municipal services, healthcare and education. They are improving the quality of life of people in Russia and in dozens of countries of the world where they successfully compete with foreign peers," the head of state said.

Such high indicators speak in particular of the quality of Russian platform solutions benefiting both domestic manufacturers and foreign suppliers, Putin added.