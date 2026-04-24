Nuclear weapons transfer to Kiev would greatly undermine NPT principles — Russian MFA

IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. Should Paris and London hand over nuclear weapons to Ukraine, it would greatly undermine the basic principles of nuclear non-proliferation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the thing to remember is that thanks to our intelligence agencies, which promptly gained and published certain information, we managed to expose and, hopefully, disrupt plans by the British and French to secretly hand elements of nuclear weapons and nuclear technologies over to the Kiev regime. It would have undermined the basic provisions of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in a brazen and absolutely unacceptable way, endangering the very viability of the document," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova noted that the British and French authorities sought to intimidate their own people, citing a bogus threat from Russia, in order to freely pursue a policy aimed at the total militarization of Western Europe at the expense of all other areas of their own citizens’ lives, "bringing a complete end to the era of the so-called Western prosperity and turning the people into hostages of their leaders’ mistakes, if not crimes."

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France were actively working to provide a nuclear bomb and delivery means to Ukraine. According to the SVR, one option being considered is the French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.