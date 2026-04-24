EU could collapse if it hitches wagon to Trump, European Council chief warns — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa warned EU leaders that the bloc could collapse if it chooses to dance to US President Donald Trump’s tune, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, at the EU summit in Cyprus on Thursday, Costa urged European leaders to recognize that Washington’s interests no longer align with Europe’s.

As examples of their diverging positions, he cited the US operation in Venezuela, the US-Israeli military actions in Iran and Trump’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict, the sources said.

In this context, the European Council chief called on the EU to develop an independent approach to protecting its own interests, Bloomberg reported.