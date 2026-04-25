LONDON, April 25. /TASS/. The government of the United Kingdom has prevented Russian businessman Yury Shamara’s deal to buy a golf course in northern England, citing national security reasons, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said.

According to the report, Shamara, who owned the Ilsky oil refinery in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region until 2025, wanted to buy the Grange-over-Sands golf course in the Lake District. Earlier, members of the indebted club voted to sell it to his daughter, Anastasia Shamara, However, the deal collapsed following an intervention of the UK government.

According to FT, authorities saw the potential deal as a threat to national security because the golf club is located next to a railway line that runs to both the BAE Systems shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness, where nuclear submarines are being built, and the UK’s largest nuclear waste storage facility at Sellafield.

The deal was cancelled after pressure from the government.

The club said in a statement that a potential buyer backed out of the deal.

Anastasia Shamara confirmed the information to FT.